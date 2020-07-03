Congress chief debate: Support for Sonia after 23 leaders seek big shake-up

Global  
 

The Indian National Congress party is once again staring at a leadership quandary, over a year after it suffered its second successive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Recently, over 20 party leaders wrote a letter, seeking a major shake-up in the party organisation, especially the leadership.

In response, Sonia Gandhi, the current interim President, said that the leaders should find a new chief as she hadn't wanted to continue even on August 10 when her term was renewed.

Subsequently, other senior members of the party, like Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, came out in Sonia's support.

Additionally, some leaders are asking Rahul Gandhi to assume the party president mantle once again.

Watch the full video for more.


