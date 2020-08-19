Sister says Trump has 'no principles' -audio

A woman has said she was sickened by footage of her brother being arrestedwhile being told “chill out or I’ll choke you out” by a police officer. A WestYorkshire Police officer has been suspended after a video was widely shared ofHassan Ahmed being arrested in Halifax on Sunday.
