Sister says Trump has 'no principles' -audio

[NFA] Maryanne Trump Barry slammed her brother, President Donald Trump, in previously unreleased audio published by the Washington Post.


Trump Says 'Every Day It's Something Else, Who Cares' to Sister's Secret Audio Recording

 Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal appellate judge, is heard criticizing her bother on the audio recordings, saying he "has no principles" and is "cruel."..
Sister ‘sickened’ by police actions in ‘I’ll choke you out’ arrest [Video]

A woman has said she was sickened by footage of her brother being arrestedwhile being told “chill out or I’ll choke you out” by a police officer. A WestYorkshire Police officer has been suspended after a video was widely shared ofHassan Ahmed being arrested in Halifax on Sunday.

Sharon Stone Shares Video of Sister's COVID-19 Struggle for Life

 Sharon Stone's sister's battle with coronavirus is real, it's scary, it's heartbreaking ... and she wants everyone to see it for themselves. The actress shared a..
DHS chief Wolf says cannot police U.S. poll sites [Video]

The acting director of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Sunday said he didn't have the authority to send officers to watch polling sites, after President Donald Trump said he would deploy law enforcement to monitor voting in the November election. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Watch Live: President Trump holds a news conference

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the news conference concerns a "major therapeutic breakthrough" on the coronavirus.
Trump plans to announce FDA authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19

President Donald Trump..
8/23: McDaniel, Garcetti, Comey, Gottlieb, Robbins

 This week on "Face the Nation", halfway through this year's unconventional political conventions, the spotlight turns to the Republicans to make their case that..
'He has no principles. None.': Maryanne Trump Barry tears into her brother in secretly taped audio

 President Trump's older sister Marryanne Trump Barry described her brother as a man with no principles who cannot be trusted.
Donald Trump's Sister Says He's a Liar and a Cheat in Secretly Recorded Audio

 Donald Trump's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, scorched her brother in hours of conversations which she did not know were being recorded, essentially saying he has..
Donald Trump's sister says he's an 'unprincipled phoney'

 Recordings reveal Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge, saying her brother "has no principles".
US president's sister describes Trump as liar with 'no principles' in recordings

US president's sister describes Trump as liar with 'no principles' in recordings Washington: Maryanne Trump Barry, President Donald Trump's older sister and a former federal judge,...
Trump dismisses secret audio of sister calling him ‘cruel': ‘Who cares?’

President Trump dismissed secret audio recordings released Saturday evening of his older sister...
'Donald is cruel': Trump's sister Maryanne recorded slamming the President

'Donald is cruel': Trump's sister Maryanne recorded slamming the President Donald Trump's sister said her brother has "no principles", "you can't trust him" and he has been...
