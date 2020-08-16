Megamind Movie Clip - Making an Entrance

Megamind (Will Ferrell) returns to rescue Roxanne (Tina Fey) from Titan (Jonah Hill).

Plot synopsis: Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful.

Thwarted time and again by heroic Metro Man (Brad Pitt), Megamind is more surprised than anyone when he actually manages to defeat his longtime enemy.

But without Metro Man, Megamind has no purpose in life, so he creates a new opponent, who quickly decides that it's more fun to be a bad guy than a hero.

Cast: Jonah Hill, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell