Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 03:03s - Published
The new McLaren GT in Namaka Blue Driving Video

The McLaren of Grand Tourers – McLaren’s modern interpretation of the classic GT – was revealed online on May 15.

Superlight, yet supremely comfortable, the McLaren GT is powered by a 620PS 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, providing supercar performance.

It accelerates from 0-100km/h (0-60mph) in 3.2 seconds and on to 326km/h (203mph), and can carry up to 570 litres of luggage – enough for a grand tour for two people.

The McLaren GT also performs on the inside with luxurious trim options including Nappa leather, softgrain leather or Alcantara®, and seats unique to the McLaren GT that are designed for long distance comfort.

The luggage bay can also be trimmed with SuperFabric®, developed to be resistant to stains, cuts, nicks and abrasions, as well as being breathable, easy to clean and quick to dry.

The McLaren GT’s interior also features hidden-until-lit ambient lighting and the option of an electrochromic glazed panel to enhance ambience in the cabin, which is also trimmed with machined and knurled aluminium switches and controls.


