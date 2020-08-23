Global  
 

Donald Trump announces plasma treatment for Covid-19

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
US president Donald Trump has announced the emergency authorisation ofconvalescent plasma for Covid-19 patients, after expressing frustration at theslow pace of approval for coronavirus treatments.


