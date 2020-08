Trump Announces Convalescent Plasma Authorization Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:37s - Published 2 minutes ago Trump Announces Convalescent Plasma Authorization Minnesotans are on the forefront of a potentially promising treatment for the sickest COVID-19 patients, reports Jeff Wagner (1:37).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 23, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this jpsenior RT @MiriamG216: No more lockdowns or masks! OPEN UP THE USA Trump Announces Emergency Authorization of Convalescent Plasma for CCP Virus… 2 seconds ago Tommy Gunns RT @jsolomonReports: ‘This is a powerful therapy.’ Trump announces emergency authorization for convalescent plasma that has shown promise a… 14 seconds ago Michael J. Lapadat RT @FrankelJeremy: Trump Announces Emergency Authorization For Use of Convalescent Plasma to Treat Coronavirus https://t.co/tOHRh9MVt4 15 seconds ago Lady Keri RT @dbongino: Trump Announces Emergency Authorization For Use of Convalescent Plasma to Treat Coronavirus 👍👍👍 https://t.co/0M7HU2L9H1 56 seconds ago KOAA News5 President Donald Trump says the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for convales… https://t.co/PyiDoFvTUS 1 minute ago Diane Lange RT @RachelAcenas: #BREAKING: Pres. Trump announces "the FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for a treatment known as convalescent… 2 minutes ago Layla President Trump announces FDA approval for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/7cdWDIIfUp 2 minutes ago David, Ph.D. Trump Announces Emergency Authorization of Convalescent Plasma for CCP Virus https://t.co/0O518O9fXs Download our… https://t.co/i0vYvx1bYG 2 minutes ago