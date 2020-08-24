Not even pets are safe from Kim Jong-Un's ridiculous policies Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:49s - Published 4 minutes ago Not even pets are safe from Kim Jong-Un's ridiculous policies North Korea is notorious for its laws and regulations... Here are three of the most ridiculous ones they've created. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Deborah Austin RT @HSUSNews: "Even amid the pandemic, it is imperative to heed evacuation orders from local officials and remember: If it isn’t safe for y… 6 hours ago Adam Plissken @mel456545 Cute! 😻 Because I am not from your country I do have a question tho. With Rabies being rampant there in… https://t.co/qVCCadO0gS 9 hours ago Trevor Jones Are your #pets all insane or did I just get lucky? • This is our #BorderCollie, Saphira. She loses her mind even f… https://t.co/tUFiMh3f4A 2 days ago Josie This is horrific. I notice that the lady/owner also appears to be black so are even pets of poc's not safe from pol… https://t.co/S77fASWviK 2 days ago Affordable Services, Inc. Do you have pets that you need to keep in your yard? If so, installing a chain link fence can help you keep your pe… https://t.co/GPPnJjcuGt 2 days ago HSUS News "Even amid the pandemic, it is imperative to heed evacuation orders from local officials and remember: If it isn’t… https://t.co/JbR5f3Uopz 3 days ago K @IKnowItsTrash @MisterSlapstick @Struggle_Tweet The cut is blue, for sure, but there’s no way to tell visually if b… https://t.co/4L1aAxmdjO 3 days ago Lori Ramey RT @VCAnimalService: 🥵 103°F today in parts of the 805. PLEASE take care of pets. 🐾 Failure to heed HOT WEATHER warnings could result in tr… 5 days ago

