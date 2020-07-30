Ashley Graham launches new podcast series with Spotify

Being body positive is hard. Being body positive during a pandemic is harder. Without the structure of a commute and standard nine-to-five, my eating habits — and, consequently, my weight — have been fluctuating quicker than Usain Bolt can run 100 yards. Any time I change or take a shower, new sets of stretch marks seem to mysteriously pop up around my butt, thighs, stomach, and breasts. I practically live in old and ratty workout clothes, which do nothing for me in the confidence department.
Tom Seaver, the Hall-of-Fame pitcher who won more than 300 games during his Major League Baseball career and led the New York Mets to their unlikely 1969 World Series championship, has died at the age..
