Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asteroid to pass close to Earth the day before Election Day

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Asteroid to pass close to Earth the day before Election Day

Asteroid to pass close to Earth the day before Election Day

NASA says that there could be three potential impacts, but there is just a 0.41% chance of the asteroid hitting us.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Asteroid to Buzz Near Earth Day Before November Election

A 6 1/2-foot asteroid is going to hurl near Earth on the day before the election Nov. 2, , according...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comJerusalem PostDNA


An Impact On the Election? Asteroid Hurtling Toward Earth Has November 2 Due Date, Says NASA, Because 2020

Asteroid headed to earth for election day has yet to comment on who it intends to vote for.
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

LarayDives

Laray Dives ♕ RT @AnaCabrera: NEW: NASA predicts an asteroid will pass close to Earth the day before the election 15 minutes ago

BRProudNews

BRProud NASA: Asteroid to pass close to Earth near Election Day. https://t.co/VNjgYmJwHJ 16 minutes ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV 6.5 Feet-Long #Asteroid To Pass Close To The Earth On November 2, Least Chance Of Hitting The Planet https://t.co/tYR2uTz9dA 47 minutes ago

autoworldmag

Auto World Mag RT @ExpressTechie: According to NASA data, based on 21 observations conducted over 12.968 days, there could be three potential impacts htt… 1 hour ago

TVAmy

Amy Wood 7 News Although the probability of it impacting earth is small, NASA says an asteroid could come close to earth around Nov… https://t.co/IyZmn9OZGL 2 hours ago

retired_sd

Retired.RN.in.SD RT @keloland: If 2020 couldn’t get any wilder, NASA now predicts an asteroid will come close to earth the day before the U.S. election. htt… 2 hours ago

kashmir305

Anonymous JIGSAW run twitter you should of known the crimes you committed including more people committed are guility https://t.co/TTOfXsBPw6. 2 hours ago

sanacardi

LaSanya Rucker RT @8NewsNow: As if 2020 wasn't crazy enough, NASA is now monitoring an asteroid that will come close to Earth on Nov. 2, the day before th… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

If It's Not One Thing, It's Another: Asteroid Set To Buzz Earth [Video]

If It's Not One Thing, It's Another: Asteroid Set To Buzz Earth

As if a pandemic, civil unrest, and economic mayhem weren't enough, the world now has one new hassle to deal with. According to CNN, NASA says there's an asteroid hurtling its way toward planet..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published