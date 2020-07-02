Deputy CMO says balance is ‘in favour’ of school return

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries has said the “balance is very much in favour” of pupils returning to school.

Pupils in England and Wales will return to school at the start of September, some children in Northern Ireland are returning today, while most pupils in Scotland have already returned to education.

Report by Blairm.

