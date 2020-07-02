Deputy CMO says balance is ‘in favour’ of school return

Speaking at a special Government Covid-19 press conference, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson explains that schools must be Covid-secure when they return, which is detailed by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries.
The Labour Party has welcomed the four-week extension to the evictions ban in England and Wales until 20 September. Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire said the move was “good news” but “doesn’t solve the problem” of renters who are in arrears. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Winds of up to 66mph have been recorded at Pembrey Sands in Wales as StormEllen hit Ireland and western parts of Britain, the Met Office said. Gusts upto 66mph were also recorded in Ireland at Finner, Met Eireann reported, whilethe Met Office said Ireland’s “exposed southern coasts” had experienced gustsof 89mph at Roches Point. Footage on social media showed strong winds andsparking power lines in Cobh in Ireland, while West Cork TD Holly Cairnsshared video of flooding in Skibbereen. Earlier, people on camping holidayswere warned trees could easily come down as parts of the UK braced for windsof more than 70mph to hit. First clip @HollyCairnsTD, second clip @DionB0,third clip @Padraig_WMC, fourth clip Fusion Interiors, fifth [email protected]
Sport stadiums, live music venues and theatres can reopen in Scotland fromSeptember 14, Nicola Sturgeon has said. But Scotland will not yet move tophase four as the country has recorded the highest number of daily coronaviruscases in almost three months.
