Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deputy CMO says balance is ‘in favour’ of school return

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Deputy CMO says balance is ‘in favour’ of school return

Deputy CMO says balance is ‘in favour’ of school return

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries has said the “balance is very much in favour” of pupils returning to school.

Pupils in England and Wales will return to school at the start of September, some children in Northern Ireland are returning today, while most pupils in Scotland have already returned to education.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jenny Harries Jenny Harries English physician

Deputy chief medical officer: More harm for children not to go back to school [Video]

Deputy chief medical officer: More harm for children not to go back to school

The deputy chief medical officer for England Dr Jenny Harries encouragesparents to send their children back to school, despite there being"noenvironment anywhere we can say is 100% risk free".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Williamson: Steps will be taken to ensure schools are Covid-secure [Video]

Williamson: Steps will be taken to ensure schools are Covid-secure

Speaking at a special Government Covid-19 press conference, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson explains that schools must be Covid-secure when they return, which is detailed by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

UK weather: Unsettled outlook with showers and brisk winds

 Gale-force winds to return in southwest England and Wales on Tuesday
Independent
Labour welcomes eviction ban extension [Video]

Labour welcomes eviction ban extension

The Labour Party has welcomed the four-week extension to the evictions ban in England and Wales until 20 September. Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire said the move was “good news” but “doesn’t solve the problem” of renters who are in arrears. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published
Storm Ellen begins hammering the UK and Ireland [Video]

Storm Ellen begins hammering the UK and Ireland

Winds of up to 66mph have been recorded at Pembrey Sands in Wales as StormEllen hit Ireland and western parts of Britain, the Met Office said. Gusts upto 66mph were also recorded in Ireland at Finner, Met Eireann reported, whilethe Met Office said Ireland’s “exposed southern coasts” had experienced gustsof 89mph at Roches Point. Footage on social media showed strong winds andsparking power lines in Cobh in Ireland, while West Cork TD Holly Cairnsshared video of flooding in Skibbereen. Earlier, people on camping holidayswere warned trees could easily come down as parts of the UK braced for windsof more than 70mph to hit. First clip @HollyCairnsTD, second clip @DionB0,third clip @Padraig_WMC, fourth clip Fusion Interiors, fifth [email protected]

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

UK weather: 66mph winds whip Wales as Storm Ellen hits UK

 Unseasonably windy weather comes after intense heatwave last week
Independent

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson's Scotland holiday shown in pictures released by partner Carrie Symonds

 Trip was cut short last week.
Independent

Boris Johnson photographed on camping holiday in Scotland during exam results crisis

 Prime minister had kept location of time away a secret, but tracked down by newspaper
Independent
Sturgeon: Sport stadiums and music venues to reopen in Scotland from September [Video]

Sturgeon: Sport stadiums and music venues to reopen in Scotland from September

Sport stadiums, live music venues and theatres can reopen in Scotland fromSeptember 14, Nicola Sturgeon has said. But Scotland will not yet move tophase four as the country has recorded the highest number of daily coronaviruscases in almost three months.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:52Published

Scotland officially in recession after GDP fall

 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told her daily briefing it was important to remember that while lockdown began to ease in June, many parts of the economy,..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Oculus users slam Facebook for new account login policy

 New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The users of Facebook Oculus have expressed outrage...
WorldNews

New Zealand mosque shooter spent years preparing for attack: sentencing hearing

 The man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 meticulously planned his shooting rampage to maximise casualties, a prosecutor said at the..
WorldNews

Americana singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, Steve Earle's son, dead at age 38

 "It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin," a Facebook post Sunday night said.
USATODAY.com

Danbury, CT Fires Back at John Oliver, Names Sewage Plant After Him

 John Oliver took a bit of shot at a small town in Connecticut, and they just took one of their own in cheeky fashion ... naming a sewer plant after the talk show..
TMZ.com

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

Northern Ireland government 'unlawfully' delaying pension scheme for victims of Troubles

 The Northern Irish government is acting unlawfully in delaying the introduction of a compensation scheme for injured victims of the Troubles, a judge at Belfast..
Independent

Coronavirus: Local restrictions eased in Leicester as other regions face potential return to lockdown

 Oldham reportedly 48 hours from severe lockdown as Northern Ireland mulls nationwide restrictions
Independent

UK government makes dramatic exam results U-turn after national outcry

 (CNN)UK school students will now receive the grades their teachers predicted for them in their critically-important A-level and GCSE exams, after regulators..
WorldNews

Gold worth about $3.8bn expected in Northern Ireland mountains

 The Sperrin Mountains have drawn the interest of a Canadian mining company, but many people there say they want the metal to stay underground. ......
WorldNews

Tweets about this

ITVNewsPolitics

ITV News Politics RT @itvnews: "The balance is very much in favour of going to school." Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jenny Harries addresses par… 11 minutes ago

itvnews

ITV News "The balance is very much in favour of going to school." Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jenny Harries ad… https://t.co/U0gXsrvSfI 25 minutes ago