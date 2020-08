Heavy rain and strong winds associated with Tropical Storm Laura caused significant damage in the Los Ríos area of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.



Related videos from verified sources Louisiana facing two possible hurricanes in 48 hours



Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday warned the state’s residents that tropical storm-force winds would arrive by Monday morning and they should be ready to ride out both Marco and Laura. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:51 Published 13 hours ago Twin tropical storms menace Caribbean & U.S.



Tropical Storm Marco could hit Louisiana with hurricane-force winds as Tropical Storm Laura moves through the Dominican Republic toward the Gulf of Mexico. This report produced by Zachary Goelman. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42 Published 17 hours ago Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms



Amid the stormy weather of the political landscape, Gulf Coast residents need to pay close attention to the actual weather in the coming days. That's because not one, but two tropical systems could.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published 2 days ago