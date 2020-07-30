Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

The National Hurricane Center said little change was expected in the storm's strength in the next couple of days but warned that the South and North Carolina coastline could still be hit by storm surges.
[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least four people on Tuesday as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, including two deaths at a North Carolina trailer park that was struck by a tornado spun off by hurricane-force winds. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea. According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon Thursday. According to CNN, the treacherous storm will then make its way towards Florida. Tropical storm warnings are issued for Puerto Rico, the US and British Virgin Islands. The entire coastal region of the Dominican Republic and the north coast of Haiti is also under advisory.
[NFA] Tropical Storm Isaias triggered rare tornadoes and knocked out power as it raced up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, killing at least three people and leaving millions of residents without power. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar held off a well-funded challenger Tuesday and won the Democratic primary in her congressional district, putting her on track for re-election in November along with other members of the "Squad" of four liberal freshmen. Gloria Tso reports.
New York (CNN) Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a federal judge on Monday to direct the Bureau of Prisons to release her into the general population of the federal facility where she's incarcerated, saying she has been "held under uniquely onerous conditions" in the wake of last year's jailhouse death of her former boyfriend and alleged accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein. "As a result of what occurred with Mr. Epstein, Ms.