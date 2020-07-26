Global  
 

Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News

It is being reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a coma and therefore his sister Kim-Yo Jong has taken over de facto control of the state since the Communist country cannot be without a leader for a prolonged period.

This assessment was made by former aide of South Korea's late president Kim Dae-Jung.

Tweets about this

UKOAP

UKOAP 'Hell could break loose' US plan to 'secure North Korea nukes' as Kim dead claims emerge https://t.co/yR9PAmyjo9 5 minutes ago

gracexlee

Grace X. Lee 李心怡 RT @KasulisK: The rumor mill is at it once again. Here’s a great explainer to clear things up, by @jeongminnkim & @ColinZwirko. Tl;dr vers… 6 minutes ago

SteelRaptor

SteelRaptor Another rumor that Kim Jong Un is in a coma again, and a couple others saying he is dead. The last time this circul… https://t.co/azrU17kVUx 11 minutes ago

KrysMarieA

💛 KrysMarie Kim Jong un slips into a coma every other month. Save the stories for when he's actually dead. 22 minutes ago

FairSociety3

FairSociety https://t.co/3ZowTdgX6i #KimJongUn is he in a coma or has he already passed away❓ I doubt that we will know the co… https://t.co/Nlkdy8r2YH 25 minutes ago

Dormy_Around

ApSci_Ocean 🇯🇵 RT @Sabrina67408695: Kim Jong-un dead and sister poised for North Korea takeover experts say after clue spotted https://t.co/2WhdqPyq6O 33 minutes ago

DataforcSandra

Sandra Jones RT @GerhardStein17: Generalisimo Francisco Franco is Dead... Kim Jong Un reportedly in a coma as his sister Kim Yo Jong takes control http… 33 minutes ago

KasulisK

Kelly Kasulis (카슬리스 켈리) The rumor mill is at it once again. Here’s a great explainer to clear things up, by @jeongminnkim & @ColinZwirko.… https://t.co/rxSre195lI 39 minutes ago


