Pops and Flops: American Airlines, GAP, and Zoom Stock

Shares for American Airlines are up after details of the airline's sanitation plan, involving a new surface cleaner that reportedly kills coronavirus, was released.

GAP shares are popping on news that the retailer is closing several physical stores, including Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta location, and Zoom stock is flopping after the company reported widespread outages.

The video conferencing company said it has since restored service.