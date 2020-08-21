CBS4 News Weather At Your Desk - 8-24-20 Noon Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:41s - Published 5 minutes ago CBS4 News Weather At Your Desk - 8-24-20 Noon CBS4 Meteorologist Jennifer Correa takes a closer look at South Florida's gusty conditions due to Tropical Storm Laura. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend