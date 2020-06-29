Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt self-isolating after coronavirus test

Being body positive is hard. Being body positive during a pandemic is harder. Without the structure of a commute and standard nine-to-five, my eating habits — and, consequently, my weight — have been fluctuating quicker than Usain Bolt can run 100 yards. Any time I change or take a shower, new sets of stretch marks seem to mysteriously pop up around my butt, thighs, stomach, and breasts. I practically live in old and ratty workout clothes, which do nothing for me in the confidence department.
Humanity is close to reaching a limit in competitive hotdog eating, according to new research. New scientific analysis has revealed that 84 hotdogs in 10 minutes is the "maximum possible limit for a Usain Bolt-type performance".
The double Olympic medalist in wrestling, Sushil Kumar stated that prestigious awards like Arjuna and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna must be given to players after meticulous decision-making. "Congrats to players who won awards this year, I support them. My only request to government and committee is that awards are prestigious and must be given after meticulous decision-making. Players shouldn't get awards based on single performance," said Olympian Sushil Kumar to ANI.