Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt self-isolating after coronavirus test

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has confirmed he is in quarantineas he awaits the result of a coronavirus test.

The 34-year-old Jamaican, whoretired from sprinting in 2017, revealed on Monday that he underwent checks atthe weekend and has gone into self-isolation as a precaution despite having nosymptoms.


