Evacuation Ordered In Texas City As Tropical Storm Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For Laura Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:37s - Published 7 minutes ago Evacuation Ordered In Texas City As Tropical Storm Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For Laura The Mayor of one South Texas city is calling for a city-wide evacuation, as Tropical Storm Warnings for Marco are canceled and the Gulf Coast braces for the arrival of Laura as a potential Category 3 hurricane. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources US Gulf Coast braces for back-to-back hurricanes Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura have torn through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, forcing...

Deutsche Welle - Published 18 hours ago







Tweets about this Bill RT @drudgefeed: Evacuation Ordered In TX City; Home To Largest Oil Refinery In US... https://t.co/uRONlsLqcj 13 minutes ago Susanna DeBree-Hawkins Evacuation Ordered In Texas City As Tropical Storm Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For Laura https://t.co/9TltWJoL2u 25 minutes ago Drudge Report Feed Evacuation Ordered In TX City; Home To Largest Oil Refinery In US... https://t.co/uRONlsLqcj 25 minutes ago Drudge Report App Evacuation Ordered In TX City; Home To Largest Oil Refinery In US... https://t.co/lULhv9M1Om #drudge 30 minutes ago FDT Evacuation Ordered In Texas City As Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For Laura https://t.co/ra3aTUX9EN 32 minutes ago Fort Worth Life Evacuation Ordered In Texas City As Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For Laura https://t.co/acZrhKE4iN 36 minutes ago Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Evacuation Ordered In Texas City As Marco Collapses And Gulf Coast Braces For Laura https://t.co/xPnLJ5Nn5U #dallas 39 minutes ago Comebay H RT @CBSDFW: #BREAKING - The Mayor of one South Texas city is calling for a city-wide evacuation, as Tropical Storm Warnings for Marco are cā€¦ 51 minutes ago