Johns Hopkins update COVID vaccine timeline

THE CORONAVIRUS.

TWO ARE INTHEIR LAST PHASES OF CLINICALTRIALS RIGHT HERE IN MARYLAND.WMAR 2 NEWS ABBY ISAACS SPOKEWITH A JOHNS HOPKINS LUNGDOCTOR ABOUT WHAT WE NEED TOKNOW AND HOW LONG IT COULD BELOOK KLIVE- HE SAYS BEPREPARED FOR ANOTHER YEARWITHOUT A VACCINE.

AND STILLTHATNON-PANDEMIC TIMELINE... THATMAY SCARE SOME PEOPLE BUT HESAYS THESE VACCINES WILL BE ASSAFE AS ANY OTHER.

SCIENCE ISON THE CUSP OF A SUCCESSFULVACCINE FOR COVID-19.

JOHNSHOPKINS LUNG DOCTOR PANAGISGALIATSATOS - This is excitingwe are seeing scienceexpedited byt expedited in aneffiecient manor.

BUT HOW FASTTHIS ALL HAPPENED HAS CAUSEDCONCERN.

Wechanging anything.

We arebeing very diligent about thesafety of this vaccine.

JOHNSHOPKINS LUNG DOCTOR PANAGISGALIATSATOS UNDERSTANDS THEWORRY BUT SAYS THEREREASON TO.

THE AMOUNT OF TIMEAND RESOURCES POURED INTOTHESE VACCINES ARE UNLIKEANYTHING PRE- COVID 19.

ANDSCIENTISTS WERE ALSO ABLE TODRAW FROM DIFFERENTCORONAVIRUS VACCINATIONS FROMTHE LAST 20 YEARS The lessonslearned there have allowed uskind of skip multiple cahpertsa head in the vaccine makingtextbook where we can feelconfident to push forwardmultiple vaccinations rightnow.

TWO VACCINES ARE IN THELAST PHASE OF TRIALS INMARYLAND RIGHT NOW.

ONE IS AFIRST OF ITS KIND GENETICMATERIAL-BASED VACCINE.

THESECOND IS A MORE COMMONVACCINE, INJECTING A WEAKENEDVIRUS TO CREATE AN IMMUNERESPONSE.

DR. G SAYS THEYSTILL NEED TO RECRUIT 30,000PATEINTS FOR THESE TRIALS ANDTHEN MONITOR THEM FOR 3-6MONTHS BEFORE THEY CAN SEE IFTHEY ARE SUCCESSFUL.

The bestcase scenario in a year fromnow we can talk about did itwork so we are in the latesummer 2021 then we can talkabout making it publicallyavailable.

SO HE SAYS FOR THENEXT YEAR, ACTING BASED ONWHAT WE KNOW ABOUT COVID-19 IEXTREMELY IMPORTANT.

We knowhow it spreads, through theair.

We know to get infectedyou have to be in closeproximity to someone or touchsurfaces and bring them toyour face THAT MEANSCONTINUING TO SOCIAL DISTANCE,WEAR MASKS AND WASH YOURHANDS.

AND AS WE APPROACHFALL, PREPARING FOR APOTENTIAL DOUBLE HIT WITH THEFLU.

If patients are battlingfor influenza dn coronavirusyoupreparedness.

DR. G RECOMMENDSGETTING THE FLU SHOT ANDASKING YOUR DOCTOR IF YOURE ACANDIDATE FOR THE PNEMONIAVACCINE.

To me this is just atest of humanity.

Webetter.

We can all rise to theoccasion and overcome thisLOOKLIVE- DR. G AND MEDICINEFOR THE GREATER GOOD WILL BEHOLDING A VIRTUAL TOWN HALLWEDNESDAY TO GO OVER MORE OFTHIS INFORMATION AND ENCOURAGEPEOPLE TO SIGN UP FOR THEVACCINE TRIALS.

FOR WMAR 2NEWS IWHILE A VACCINE IS A KEY PIECEIN BEATING THE CORONAVIRUS...IT'S FAR FROM THE ONLY