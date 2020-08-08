Dolphins Just 1 Of 5 Teams Committed To Allowing Fans To Attend Games
CBS4's Jim Berry reports Ryan Fitzpatrick is a fan of the idea, but the Bills head coach thinks it's an unfair advantage.
Miami Dolphins Announces Fans Will Allowed In Stadium For NFL SeasonCBS4's Joan Murray reports on the health and safety guidelines the organization is following.
Miami Dolphins To Allow Up To 13,000 Social Distancing Fans At Home OpenerThe Miami Dolphins will allow up to 13,000 socially distancing fans to attend their home opener against Buffalo on Sept. 20.
Peru halts league due to fans flouting social distancing rulesPeruvian sports authorities have temporarily suspended the professional soccer league after Club Universitario fans ignored social distancing measures to celebrate their team's anniversary.