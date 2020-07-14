Records for Nasdaq, S&P; Dow gets major shake-up

Tesla is worth more than Walmart. But, it's still not included in the S&P 500 index. The S&P 500 tracks the 500 largest publicly listed companies based in the US. After four straight quarters of profitability, Tesla is finally eligible to be included in the index, according to Business Insider. Datatrek says Tesla's S&P 500 eligibility puts the S&P Index Committee in a "real bind" as it decides whether to include the EV maker.
Contrary to popular belief, the stock market and economy have performed better under Democrats. The data used to draw this conclusion goes back to 1946, says Business Insider. Republican president's drive to cut taxes and reduce government spending. This makes for lower economic expansion and stock market returns than when a Democratic president is in office. Since 1947, the S&P 500 has posted a total annual return of 10.8% under Democratic presidents.
A decision to shake-up the Dow Jones Industrial Average to better reflect the strength of tech stocks in the market index is likely a sign of a market top, Multivariate Managing Partner Max Wolff told Reuters business correspondent Conway G. Gittens.
American billionaire Marc Benioff went on CNBC to discuss how coronavirus is effecting the economy. Benioff said that if everyone in the US wore a mask, the coronavirus crisis would be over in the country in three weeks. "We would not have anymore coronavirus because there would be no more spread, but people do not want to wear masks," he told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer. Business Insider reports that Benioff didn't provide any specific evidence for the three week claim.