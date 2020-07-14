Records for Nasdaq, S&P; Dow gets major shake-up

Global  
 

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday.

After the close, the keeper of the venerable Dow Jones Industrials average announced it will replace ExxonMobil, Pfizer and Raytheon with Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell.

