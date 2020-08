First day of school for CCSD students Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:09s - Published 2 minutes ago The first day of school for CCSD students had some hiccups. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A LOOP.C-C-S-D IS HAVING TECHNICALDIFFICULTIES ON THE FIRST DAYOF SCHOOL.THIS IS THE MESSAGE MANY PEOPLERECEIVED WHEN THE WENT TO LOGON TO 'CANVAS'.IT SAYS - THERE ARE TOO MANYUSERS TRYING TO LOG ON AT ONETIME.C-C-S-D SAYS THEY WERE ABLE TOFIX THE ISSUE AROUND 1030 THISMORNING.THE DISTRICT ALSO RELEASED ASTATEMENT SAYING IN PART THATTHE ISSUE WAS NOT EXCLUSIVE TOCCSD.AND CONNECTIVITY ISN'T THE ONLYISSUE C-C-S-D IS FACING RIGHTNOW.AS THE DISTRICT'S EDUCATIONGOES VIRTUAL-- THOUSANDS OFKIDS STILL DON'T HAVECHROMEBOOKS.THE DISTRICT SAYS - THEY STILLNEED TO GET IN CONTACT WITH 68THOUSAND STUDENTS - AND CONNECTMORE THAN 20 THOUSAND OF THEMTO DEVICES OR INTERNET ACCESS.852 WE STILL HAVE FAMILIES THATHAVENT CONNECTED IF YOURE OUTTHERE PLEASE REACH OUT TO THEFAMILY SUPPORT CENTER SO WE CANGIVE U A CHROMEBOOK.WE HAVE PLENTY OF CHROMEBOOKSIN OUR SCHOOLS FOUR US TODISTRIBUTE WE HAVE FAMILIESTHAT STILL NEED IT 906YOU CAN REACH FAMILY SUPPORTCENTER AT THE NUMBER ON YOURSCREEN IF YOU STILL NEED TOPICK UP A CHROMEBOOK FOR YOURCHILD.AND IN AN EFFORT TO CONNECTMORE KIDS TO THE