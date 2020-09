Here are all of the colleges in Western New York that start classes Monday

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:02s - Published 4 minutes ago

Students have already started classes at many colleges in Western New York, however several of them have their first day of classes on Monday.

GOOD AFTERNOON --I'M MADISON CARTER.IT'S THE FIRST DAY OFCLASS FORTHSANDS OFCOLLEGE STUDENTSACROSS THE STATE.BUT THE RETURN TOSCHOOL COMES WITHSOME SERIOUSHEALTH CONCERNS.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER TAYLOREPPS SHOWS US HOWSTUDENTS ARETRYING TO GO SAFELYBACK TO SCHOOL.COLLEGE STUDENTSARE BACK ON CAMPUSWITH ALL THEESSENTIALS..BACKPACKS, BOOKSAND NEW THIS YEAR --MASKS..AT THE UNIVERSITY ATBUFFALO..OFFICIALSSAY THINGS AREDIFFERENT, BUTTHERE'S STILLEXCITEMENT.WEBER "IF YOU WEREHERE LAST YEAR ATTHIS VERY SAME TIME,THIS PLACE WOULD'VEBEEN PACKED ANDHOPPING AND WHATNOT.

THERE'S NOTHINGTHAT'S SIMILAR THISSEMESTER TO HOW ITWAS A YEAR AGO."STENTS AREHANDING OUT MASKSIN FRONT OFBUILDINGS..AND EACH DAY WILLSTART WITH A FEWQUESTIONS.WEBER "ARE YOUFEELING ANYSYMPTOMS?

HAVE YOUBEEN ANYWHERE THATMIGHT BE A HOTSPOT?LET US KNOW HOWYOU'RE DOING."OFFICIALS AT BUFFALOSTATE AND CANISIUSCOLLEGES SAY THESAME THING..HERE'S THERUNDOWN..ALL THREE SCHOOLSHAVE DAILY HEALTHSCREENINGS FORTHEIR STUDENTS ANDHOUSING SET ASIDETO QUARANTINE..STUDENTS AND STAFFWITH SYMPTOMS WILLBE TESTED AT THESESCHOOLS WILL BETESTED..AT CANISIUS,THEY'RE OFFERINGTESTING WEEKLY.DENTINO "IF THEYWANT TO STAY HEREAND BE HERE WE NEEDTO BE ALL IN THISTOGETHER."AND IF THERE IS ASIGNIFICANT RISE INCASES..EACH SCHOOLHAS A BACK UP PLAN.DR. CONWAY TURNER"CERTAINLY IF WE HADTO GO REMOTE, WEWOULD HAVE ALL OFTHE SUPPORT THEREFOR OUR STUDENTSVIRTUALLY."BUT STUDENTS AT U-BHAVE CONCERNS..MORE THAN 700PEOPLE HAVE SIGNEDA "CHANGE DOT ORG"PETITION ASKING U-BTO PUT IN PLACE AMEANS TO ENFORCESOCIAL DISTANCING.SO WE ASKEDPROVOST WEBERABOUT THAT.WEBER "WE ARESETTING UP A HOTLINEIN THE NEXT COUPLEDAYS AND THEY CANREPORT TO THEIRSUPERVISORS ORRESIDENT ADVISOR IFTHEY'RE STUDENTS, SOIN SOME WAYS WEALREADY HAVEPROCESSES SET UP."AS FAR AS PARTYINGGOES.WEBER SAYSTHE SCHOOL ISCRACKING DOWN ONTHIS AND MOSTSTUDENTS ARECOMPLYING..OFFICIALS AT EACHSCHOOL JUST ASKSTUDENTS TO BEMINDFUL..DENTINO "IT'S TOUGHFOR EVERYBODY, BUTTHE SACRIFICES WEMAKE NOW WILL PAYDIVIDENDS LATER."CONWAY-TURNER"WHAT I ASK EVERYONETO DO IS TOREINFORCE ANDCONTINUE TO FOLLOWPROTOCOLS."WEBER "BE SMART,JUST BE SMART."IN BUFFALO, TEPPS,7EWN.