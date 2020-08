Zoom outage impacts distance learning Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:21s - Published 9 minutes ago Zoom outage impacts distance learning A few school districts in Kern County felt the effects of zoom being down this morning, creating a difficult first day of online learning. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ALREADY EXPECTING SOMECHALLENGES SWITCHING FROMIN-PERSON LEARNING TODISTANCE LEARNING... MANY WERENOT EXPECTING A FULLOUTAGE FROM THE APP USED BYSCHOOLS TO TEACH STUDENTSAT HOME...23ABC'S BAYNE FRONEY JOINS USLIVE FROM NORTHWESTBAKERSFIELD TO EXPLAIN HOW ITWAS TECHNICAL ISSUES WITH THEVIDEO CONFERENCING APPLICATION,ZOOM THAT MAYHAVE CAUSED THE MOST HEADACHESFOR SCHOOLS DISTRICTS..BAYNE?THATS RIGHT JESS A FEW DISTRICTSIN KERN COUNTY FELT THE EFFECTSOF ZOOM BEING DOWN THIS MORNINGCREATING A DIFFICULT FIRST DAYOF ONLINE LEARNING."AT 7 SOMETHING WE WERE GETTINGEMAILSTHAT ZOOM WAS DOWN, CANVAS WASDOWN."THE 1ST DAY OF SCHOOL CAME WITHSOME TECHNICALCHALLENGES FOR SOME KERN COUNTYSCHOOL DISTRICTS.THE KERN HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICTSSAYS THEIR TECHNICALGLITCHES WERE DUE IN PART TOTHE ZOOM, VIDEO CONFERENCINGSYSTEM BEING DOWN NATIONWIDE.SEVERALSCHOOLS IN KERN COUNTY USECANVAS WHICH IS INTEGRATED WITHTHE ZOOM SYSTEM."CANVAS WAS REALLY SLOW TO STARTUP, IT WAS REALLY DIFFICULT, IMEAN SOME KIDS COULDN'T EVEN LOGON."BUT, WITH A FEW ADJUSTMENTS ANDPATIENCE, SCHOOLS WEREABLE TO CONTINUE WITH THEIRFIRST DAY OF VIRTUALLEARNING WHEN THE ZOOM SYSTEMWAS BACK UP ANDRUNNING AT 10 O'CLOCK THISMORNING.ANOTHER DISTRICT WHO EXPERIENCEDZOOM ISSUES WASTHE BAKERSFIELD CITY SCHOOLDISTRICT , ACCORDING TOJAZMINE FRIAS PRINCIPAL OFWILLIAMS ELEMENTARY,"THERE WAS SOME ISSUES WITH ZOOMONTHE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL TODAY SOTHAT WAS KIND OF INTERESTINGBUT, ISAW LOTS OF SMILES AND LOTS OFLAUGHS."MEANWHILE THE PANAMA BUENA VISTASCHOOL DISTRICT HADALREADY WARNED STUDENTS ANDPARENTS ABOUTPOTENTIAL SLOW INTERNET DURINGTHE FIRST WEEK OF SCHOOL.THE SCHOOL DISTRICT TOLD 23ABCTHEY'VE PROVIDED LIVETECH SUPPORT TO HELP FIX ANYISSUES STUDENTS MAY HAVE WHILELEARNING ONLINE.DESPITE THE TECHNOLOGY PROBLEMSSCHOOLOFFICIALS WANT TO EMPHASIZE THATWHILE THIS TIME IS DIFFICULT,THEY ARE STILL STAYING POSITIVE."YES THERE ARE SOME CHALLENGESALONG THE WAY, BUT THERE AREALSO SOME GREAT DISCOVERIES TOBE MADE IN THE END."AS OF RIGHT NOW THE ZOOM SYSTEMIS BACK UP AND RUNNINGSMOOTHLY AND WILL HOPEFULLY STAYTHAT WAY SO THAT STUDENTSCAN CONTINUE LEARNING IN THEIRVIRTUAL CLASSROOMS. FOR NOW INBAKERSFIELD BAYNE FRONEY 23ABCCONNECTING YOUTHERE'S NO QUESTION THATFAMILIES HAVE BEEN FACING





