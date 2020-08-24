Global  
 

Cuba battered by Tropical Storm Laura

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Cuba battered by Tropical Storm Laura
Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf...
11 people dead in Dominican Republic, Haiti as 2 tropical storms stalk Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Laura churned just south of Cuba Monday after killing at least 11 people in the...
Hurricane double act: Thousands evacuate as storms take aim

Hurricane Marco and tropical storm Laura have torn through the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, forcing...
jadoctorbird

A.G. Hamilton-Taylor, PhD Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura brought high winds and rough seas leaving at least nine people dead in Hai… https://t.co/3J1OQ5KjRS 9 hours ago

caribbeannewsuk

CaribbeanNewsNetwork #CARIBBEAN: Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura brought high winds and rough seas leaving at least nine people… https://t.co/iATDMD8vB7 12 hours ago

InfopointA

Infopoint #Klimawandel 🔥 #Artensterben 🌳🐟🦋🐵🍄 RT @DavidLWindt: This is what the #ClimateCrisis looks like in the #Caribbean right now. #TropicalStormLaura: "at least eight deaths as #H… 13 hours ago

lrferrer

L R Ferrer Tropical Storm Laura Turns Deadly in Haiti, Dominican Republic. Tropical Storm Laura is being blamed for killing l… https://t.co/lCPBS3uV1K 13 hours ago

DavidLWindt

David Windt This is what the #ClimateCrisis looks like in the #Caribbean right now. #TropicalStormLaura: "at least eight death… https://t.co/oTPCwHOQ1R 1 day ago

IMoricz

Ivan Moricz Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura have brought high winds and rough seas today, causing damage to areas of H… https://t.co/PzoHLAGSKK 1 day ago


Florida hit with massive flooding due to Tropical Storm Laura [Video]

Florida hit with massive flooding due to Tropical Storm Laura

Heavy rain and gusts were felt in parts of Panama City Beach, Florida on Tropical Storm Laura's approach on Monday, August 24.

Heavy rains hits Florida as Tropical Storm Laura looms [Video]

Heavy rains hits Florida as Tropical Storm Laura looms

Heavy rain and gusts are being felt in parts of Florida on Tropical Storm Laura's approach on Monday, August 24. After wreaking havoc in the Caribbean, the tropical storm, expected to gain more..

Tropical Storm Laura devastates Florida beaches [Video]

Tropical Storm Laura devastates Florida beaches

Heavy rain and gusts are being felt in parts of Florida on Tropical Storm Laura's approach on Monday, August 24. After wreaking havoc in the Caribbean, the tropical storm, expected to gain more..

