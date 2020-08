FPL sending help to LA and TX as Tropical Storm Laura approaches

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:29s - Published 45 seconds ago

More than 300 FPL crews will be deployed to restore power to those impacted by Hurricane Marco and who will be affected by Tropical Storm Laura.

SOUTH FLORIDA IS BRINGING HELPTO TEXAS AND LOUISIANA.

THISMORNING FLORIDA POWER ANDLIGHT IS DEPLOYING CREWS TOHELP RESTORE POWER.W-P-T-V NEWSCHANNEL 5'S KAMRELEPPINGER IS LIVE IN WEST PALMWHERE CREWS ARE GEARING UPOHIT THE ROAD.MORE THAN 300 EMPLOYEES ANDCONTRACTORS WILL BE LEAVINGTHIS FACILITY AND IT WILL KEABOUT TWO DAYS TO REACH THEIRDESTINATIONS..

ONCE THEYARRIVE THEY WILL ASSIST THEUTILITY COMPANIES IN TEXAS ANDLOUISIANA IN RESTORING POWERTO BUSINESSES AND FAMILIESAFFECTED BY THE STROM .FOR THE SECOND TIME THISMONTH, FPL IS SENDING ITS CERWSACROSS STATE LINES TO HELPTHOSE IN NEED.

EARLIER THISMONTH MORE THAN 600 LINEMENTRAVELED TO NEW JERSET TORESTORE POWER TO 3-THOUSANDHOMES AND BUSINESS ISAIAS..CREWS ARE EXPECTED TO ARRIVEON WEDNESDAY AND WILL STAY ASLONG AS THEY ARE N