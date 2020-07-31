Dow Movers: AAPL, CAT

Global  
 

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.

Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 2.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.5%.

Apple Inc is showing a gain of 68.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Raytheon Technologies, trading down 1.2%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 1.3% on the day.




