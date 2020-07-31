Dow Movers: AAPL, CAT
Dow Movers: AAPL, CAT
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.
Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 2.6% of its value.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.
Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 2.6% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.5%.
Apple Inc is showing a gain of 68.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Raytheon Technologies, trading down 1.2%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 1.3% on the day.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Dow Movers: CSCO, AAPL In early trading on Friday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Apple registers a 64.3% gain. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:03 Published 4 days ago
Dow Movers: AAPL, INTC In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel (INTC) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 18.2% of its.. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:03 Published 2 weeks ago
Dow Movers: CAT, AAPL In early trading on Friday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Apple registers a 39.5% gain. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published on July 31, 2020