Dow Movers: AAPL, CAT

Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 2.6% of its value.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.5%.

Apple Inc is showing a gain of 68.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Raytheon Technologies, trading down 1.2%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 1.3% on the day.