Shannon Sharpe: Clippers can't stop Luka Doncic, I'm picking the Mavericks to win Game 5

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks have gone back and forth resulting in a 2-2 series tie.

Luka Doncic is coming off his overtime buzzer-beater but teammate Kristaps Porzingis is questionable with a sore right knee for Game 5 tonight.

Hear why Shannon Sharpe is choosing the Mavericks to beat Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.


