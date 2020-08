Natalia Dyer is calling out members of the media for oversexualising her younger co-stars on 'Stranger Things.'

Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer seeking action roles Natalia Dyer has declared that she is eyeing up action movie parts.

Natalia Dyer is protective of her Stranger Things co-stars. The 25-year-old actress explained why...

Natalia Dyer is not holding back about how she feels about the media oversexualizing her younger...