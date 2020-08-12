Latest On Danbury's Spike In Coronavirus Cases
Connecticut is trying to stop an uptick in coronavirus cases in the city of Danbury.
Keith Kountz More local college students head back to campus.@TheSuzieHunter is live at 5 with the latest. https://t.co/6W6V8LhEYP 1 day ago
COVID-19: Peru sees spike in number of hospitalised childrenSerious COVID-19 cases among children are still far from widespread but more are now being admitted to intensive care.
Long-Term Care Facility Dealing With Coronavirus SpikeMonroeville Rehabilitation and Wellness Center is blaming a lag in testing results for a recent spike in cases of coronavirus among residents and staff members. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest..
Monroeville Nursing Home Dealing With COVID SpikeMonroeville Rehabilitation & Wellness Center is seeing a sudden spike in coronavirus cases as well as a handful of deaths. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest details.