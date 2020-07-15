Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBC, USA & Peacock to Air Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' Limited Series | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:08s - Published
NBC, USA & Peacock to Air Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' Limited Series | THR News
NBCUniversal is going to make the most of the interest in 'Tiger King.'

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

NBC NBC American television and radio network

Judge rules Trump must present tax returns [Video]

Judge rules Trump must present tax returns

[NFA] Donald Trump cannot block a prosecutor's subpoena for eight years of his tax returns, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, in the latest setback in the U.S. president's longstanding effort to keep his finances under wraps. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:40Published
NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near [Video]

NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near

[NFA] New York City teachers on Wednesday threatened to strike or bring legal action unless the largest U.S. school district implements a more rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures before reopening schools next month. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:42Published

Peacock’s new original show continues NBC’s obsession with disappearing planes

 How many times will NBC create a TV show featuring an airplane that mysteriously disappears in an attempt to copy the success of Lost? If the trailer for the..
The Verge

Joe Biden leading President Trump nationally ahead of DNC, RNC, poll finds

 An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll finds Joe Biden leading Trump by 9 points less than 100 days before the November election.
USATODAY.com

USA Network USA Network American pay television channel


Peacock (streaming service) American streaming video service


Kate McKinnon Kate McKinnon American comedian and actress


NBCUniversal NBCUniversal American media and entertainment conglomerate

What You Should Know About the Affair That Led to Ron Meyer's NBCUniversal Exit | THR News [Video]

What You Should Know About the Affair That Led to Ron Meyer's NBCUniversal Exit | THR News

On Aug. 18, NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer followed in the footsteps of former Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara by stepping down from his top perch after an affair with Charlotte Kirk.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:32Published

NBCUniversal honcho resigns, citing blackmail attempt

 Famed media executive Ron Meyer said woman made "false accusations" against him after "consensual" relationship.
CBS News

Tiger King Tiger King 2020 true crime documentary miniseries

'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic takes feud with former business partner Jeff Lowe to court again

 Joe Exotic accused Jeff Lowe of making false statements to the media to "remain relevant" after the airing of the Netflix docuseries, "Tiger King."
USATODAY.com

'Tiger King' zookeeper Jeff Lowe willfully violated animal welfare regulations, feds say

 Jeff Lowe faces possible penalties for alleged willful animal welfare violations after being made famous by Netflix's documentary series "Tiger King."
USATODAY.com
Trending: Dianna Agron reportedly splits from husband, Tiger King zoo permanently closes, Kevin Hart on defending Ellen and Nick [Video]

Trending: Dianna Agron reportedly splits from husband, Tiger King zoo permanently closes, Kevin Hart on defending Ellen and Nick

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now.....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

The Joe Exotic Miniseries Starring Kate McKinnon Is Coming to NBC, Peacock and USA

The Tiger King miniseries finally has a home. Or three homes. While the real Joe Exotic is still in...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this

Samanth99643919

Samantha Collins Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' miniseries to run on NBC, USA and Peacock https://t.co/mn1giebClk 3 minutes ago

paigemico

Paige RT @PopCrave: A limited series about ‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic is officially ordered to NBC. The drama is set to star Kate McKinnon as Car… 13 minutes ago

WonderyMedia

Wondery RT @Variety: ‘Joe Exotic’ Series Starring Kate McKinnon Ordered at Peacock, NBC, USA Network https://t.co/xArlR1XJb4 18 minutes ago

dresswithstyle

Dress with Style Trending: The Joe Exotic Miniseries Starring Kate McKinnon Is Coming to NBC, Peacock and USA - E! Online… https://t.co/tGNa1MgEN2 19 minutes ago

HeatherOnAir

Heather Jordan⁷ (Heather J. Martinez) This should be interesting... (I love Kate McKinnon!) @SNL ‘Joe Exotic’ Starring Kate McKinnon Gets Cross-Platfo… https://t.co/Y4ltd93hnS 24 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 ‘Joe Exotic’ Series Starring Kate McKinnon Ordered at Peacock, NBC, USA Network https://t.co/av2EsuXGs4 via @variety 28 minutes ago

justShawna_

Shawna🌻🌻🌻 RT @Connichameleon2: 'Joe Exotic' Starring Kate McKinnon Gets Series Order https://t.co/qZ38BU09Dm 29 minutes ago

891thePoint

89.1 The Point Are you tuning in? https://t.co/MmTL7T0EZ4 30 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

‘Tiger King’ Zoo closes following suspension of license [Video]

‘Tiger King’ Zoo closes following suspension of license

The Greater Wynnwood Exotic Animal Park announced the closure on Tuesday after its federal animal exhibition license was suspended.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Will Smith and Morgan Cooper Team Up for 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot | THR News [Video]

Will Smith and Morgan Cooper Team Up for 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reboot | THR News

Now this is a story all about how ... a viral YouTube trailer is becoming a hot TV series. Will Smith and Morgan Cooper are teaming to adapt the beloved NBC comedy 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:28Published
‘We’re Going After Everyone’ with Growth Strategy: Peacock’s Patricia Hadden [Video]

‘We’re Going After Everyone’ with Growth Strategy: Peacock’s Patricia Hadden

Comcast's NBCUniversal entered the video streaming market with the launch of Peacock, which is now available on multiple platforms to watch on TV and mobile devices. The ad-supported service has a mix..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:58Published