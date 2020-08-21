Guilty plea romance scam

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 days ago

Federal prosecutors say a man has pleaded guilty to stealing money from women in a romance scam.

according to prosecutors... ismaila fafunmi.... a nigerian national living in indianapolis.... would chat with women through dating websites and lead them to believe they were in a relationship... often with military members... and get them to send money.

Prosecutors say that included two women from kentucky... one sending more than $200,000 to fafunmi and his co- conspirators.

Fafunmi is scheduled