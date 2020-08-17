2020 Republican National Convention Ratings Are In, 'West Wing' Reunion to Air on HBO Max & More | THR News

Global  
 

The cast of 'West Wing' will reunite for a theatrical stage presentation of an episode, the opening night of the 2020 RNC was down in ratings and 'The Joe Exotic' scripted drama starring Kate McKinnon will air on NBC, USA & Peacock.


Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sparks controversy with RNC speech

 House Democrats say they will investigate Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision to speak at the Republican National Convention as a potential violation of..
CBS News

RNC Live: Melania Trump, Pompeo among top speakers at second night of GOP convention

 Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo and Eric Trump among speakers at Republican National Convention's second night.
USATODAY.com

Republicans cast dark vision of Biden in RNC's opening night

 President Trump had promised a more optimistic vision of America at the Republican National Convention. But on opening night, many speakers warned of a grim..
CBS News
RNC Was Fully Onboard The Trump Train, But Who Else Is? [Video]

RNC Was Fully Onboard The Trump Train, But Who Else Is?

While the Republican National Convention this week has clearly indicated President Donald Trump now owns the GOP, one question remains. Can the Republican party survive in an America growing irreversibly more diverse through the 2020s? According to CNN, the 2016 GOP convention rippled with unresolved tension and 'never Trumpers.' But the conspicuous absence of dissent at this year's event underscores how the party has been stamped with 'Trump,' just like a downtown skyscraper.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:46Published

HBO HBO American pay television network

'I May Destroy You': How HBO's tragicomedy brilliantly depicts sexual assault trauma, consent

 Michael Coel's "I May Destroy You" is a harrowing, darkly funny show about a woman confronting sexual assault trauma. Its finale airs Monday on HBO.
USATODAY.com

NXIVM docuseries: What to know before HBO's 'The Vow,' centered on the alleged cult, premieres

 HBO's "The Vow" takes viewers on a deep-dive exploring NXIVM, an alleged cult, which actress Allison Mack was a member of.
USATODAY.com

Goodbye to Patriot Act, a comedy show that was a different kind of angry

 Photo by Cara Howe / Netflix

If you want to watch a TV show that recaps the latest news with a healthy amount of jokes and comically bad photoshops,..
The Verge

Lovecraft Country reclaims pulp fiction for the Black men and women it excluded

 Image: HBO

Lovecraft Country starts with a dream. A Black man fights on a battlefield, but we can’t see who he and his fellows are clashing with...
The Verge

Kate McKinnon Kate McKinnon American comedian and actress

NBC, USA & Peacock to Air Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' Limited Series | THR News [Video]

NBC, USA & Peacock to Air Kate McKinnon's 'Joe Exotic' Limited Series | THR News

NBCUniversal is going to make the most of the interest in 'Tiger King.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:08Published

NBC NBC American television and radio network

Judge rules Trump must present tax returns [Video]

Judge rules Trump must present tax returns

[NFA] Donald Trump cannot block a prosecutor's subpoena for eight years of his tax returns, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, in the latest setback in the U.S. president's longstanding effort to keep his finances under wraps. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:40Published
NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near [Video]

NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near

[NFA] New York City teachers on Wednesday threatened to strike or bring legal action unless the largest U.S. school district implements a more rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures before reopening schools next month. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:42Published

Peacock’s new original show continues NBC’s obsession with disappearing planes

 How many times will NBC create a TV show featuring an airplane that mysteriously disappears in an attempt to copy the success of Lost? If the trailer for the..
The Verge

RNC Analysis With CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett [Video]

RNC Analysis With CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett

Garrett looks at the reaction to night one of the Republican National Convention.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:24Published
Texas GOP Chair Allen West, Delegate Look Ahead To Republican National Convention [Video]

Texas GOP Chair Allen West, Delegate Look Ahead To Republican National Convention

Texas GOP Chair Allen West, Delegate Look Ahead To Republican National Convention

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:57Published
Tiffany & Eric Trump Set To Speak At Day 2 Of RNC [Video]

Tiffany & Eric Trump Set To Speak At Day 2 Of RNC

CBS4's Natalie Brand has more on what to expect.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:24Published