Staying Safe During Restaurant Week

It's Arab's restaurant week, which means different establishments are having deals for customers, as well as having to make decisions to keep customer's safe.

For the next two weeks - you can help local restaurants during the pandemic - and save some cash.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli - spoke to one restaurant owner - about what they are doing to keep you safe if you decide to eat out.

Sophia standup: "when you enter the restaurant customers are asked to be wearing a mask.

Once you are seated, customers are able to take off their mask to eat and enjoy."

Alex sierra, owner sierra's mexicanisimo restaurant: "we supply you with masks in case you don't bring a mask, we've got plenty of masks.

We have the gel for your hands and all the staff is wearing gloves and masks."

Alex sierra is the owner here at sierra's mexicanisimo restaurant and tells me they are taking extra measures to keep people safe.

He says employees have their tempertaure taken before and after each shift.

The staff is also constantly wiping down high touch areas and there is single use salt, pepper and sugar at each table.

He says with only being able to operate at 50 percent capacity - lots of restaurants are still struggling during the pandemic and he hopes people in the community will support local during restaurant week.

Alex sierra, owner sierra's mexicanisimo restaurant: "i hope everybody comes and eats out and not just to support us, to support all the local restaurants, especially the mom and pops and those that are struggling.

Please go support your local restaurants."

In arab