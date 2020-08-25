Global  
 

Who Is Jacob Blake?

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Who Is Jacob Blake?

Who Is Jacob Blake?

Jacob Blake has become the latest in a long list of police shooting victims. The 29-year-old black man grew up in Evanston, Illinois, just outside Chicago.

CNN reports that he later moved to Kenosha "for a fresh start," his family said.

Jacob Blake Sr., led the fight for fair housing in Evanston throughout the 1960s and '70s.

When he was shot by police, he was breaking up a fight between two women.

He was walking back to his car with his sons when police shot him in the backat point blank range.


