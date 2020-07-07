Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Halle Berry wants to be her own lawyer

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Halle Berry wants to be her own lawyer
Halle Berry wants to act as her own lawyer in her divorce case.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Halle Berry wants to be her own lawyer @halleberry| #HalleBerry https://t.co/DjIlvRNB9T 7 minutes ago

mjprieve

Michael Prieve RT @socialitelife: #HalleBerry wants to be her own lawyer in divorce from #OlivierMartinez. Yes, they are still married https://t.co/eWJIiZ… 2 hours ago

socialitelife

SOCIALITE LIFE #HalleBerry wants to be her own lawyer in divorce from #OlivierMartinez. Yes, they are still married… https://t.co/HncLpMKFIV 4 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Halle Berry wants to be her own lawyer - Halle Berry wants to act as her own lawyer in her divorce case. The 'Catwo… https://t.co/GSobmDR9AL 6 hours ago

wwetv_website

WWETVN.COM Halle Berry Wants To Act As Her Own Lawyer In Divorce Case https://t.co/JGrjIGcwPi via @WorldWide Entertainment TV https://t.co/apFrAdl8iB 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry - Bond meets Jinx [Video]

James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry - Bond meets Jinx

James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry - Bond meets Jinx “Magnificent view.” Bond (Pierce Brosnan) meets Jinx (Halle Berry) for the first time in DIE ANOTHER..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:28Published
Halle Berry hints at new romance in cryptic Sunday funday post [Video]

Halle Berry hints at new romance in cryptic Sunday funday post

Halle Berry has sparked rumours of a new romance after she shared an image of a mystery man on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Anthony Anderson on "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid, Don Lemon & Terry Crews Have Heated Black Lives Matter E [Video]

Anthony Anderson on "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid, Don Lemon & Terry Crews Have Heated Black Lives Matter E

Terry Crews joined Don Lemon on CNN to talk about the actor's criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, Halle Berry backs out of transgender role in an untitled film and Anthony Anderson talks..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:44Published