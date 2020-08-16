Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you'

Speaking to the American voter and to his father directly, President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump at the virtual RNC on Tuesday said he was proud to watch his father give the Democrats "hell" and that a vote for Trump is a vote for the American worker.
Nicholas Sandmann, the former high school teenager from Kentucky who gained national attention for staring at a Native American activist in front of the Lincoln Memorial with a 'MAGA' hat on, slammed the media on the second night of the RNC on Tuesday for what he said was its promotion of an "anti-Christian" and "anti-Donald Trump" narrative.