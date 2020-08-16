Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you'

Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you'

Speaking to the American voter and to his father directly, President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump at the virtual RNC on Tuesday said he was proud to watch his father give the Democrats "hell" and that a vote for Trump is a vote for the American worker.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Tiffany Trump says she relates to those looking for a job [Video]

Tiffany Trump says she relates to those looking for a job

In her speech at the RNC Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany, said that as a recent graduate she can relate to those who might looking for a job amid the pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

QAnon-supporting congressional candidate said she was invited to White House for final day of RNC

 Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon-supporting congressional candidate, tweeted Tuesday she has been invited to the White House for President Trump’s acceptance..
CBS News
Teen who stared at Native American activist slams media [Video]

Teen who stared at Native American activist slams media

Nicholas Sandmann, the former high school teenager from Kentucky who gained national attention for staring at a Native American activist in front of the Lincoln Memorial with a 'MAGA' hat on, slammed the media on the second night of the RNC on Tuesday for what he said was its promotion of an "anti-Christian" and "anti-Donald Trump" narrative.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:23Published

Republican Convention: Kentucky teen says US must unite around Trump

 A Kentucky teenager known for video of his interaction with a Native American man during duelling demonstrations at the Lincoln Memorial says the country must..
New Zealand Herald

Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Republicans Turn to Rescued Hostages to Highlight Trump Foreign Policy

 With a thin record of achievement abroad, President Trump celebrated the releases of Americans held overseas.
NYTimes.com

COVID-19 confusion? National parks don't require face masks, even if their states do

 At national parks, which have become a welcome outdoor escape for Americans during the COVID-19 panderic, mask use has been inconsistent.
USATODAY.com

Nikki Haley defends darker tone of Republican National Convention

 Haley defended the opening day's bleak colors, saying it just reflected what Americans see when "they the turn on TV."
CBS News

Nearly half of Americans are using downturn to shore up finances

 Nearly half of Americans say they've either saved more money or paid down debt since the pandemic started.
CBS News

Eric Trump Eric Trump American businessman and philanthropist

RNC Live: Melania Trump, Pompeo among top speakers at second night of GOP convention

 Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo and Eric Trump among speakers at Republican National Convention's second night.
USATODAY.com

NY attorney general demands Eric Trump testimony in Trump probe

 The filing into alleged fraud by the Trump Organization comes on day one of the Republican Convention.
BBC News

New York attorney general seeks Eric Trump's testimony in probe of Trump Organization

 New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to force Eric Trump to testify in her probe of Trump Organization finances. CBSN's Errol Barnett has details.
CBS News

Republican National Committee Republican National Committee Top institution of the U.S. Republican Party

Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo to headline second night of RNC

 Republicans at the second night of their national convention are expected to keep up their law-and-order theme while trying to portray Democrats as agents of..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Confronting a Powerful Democrat, Ocasio-Cortez Supports Morse

 In using her political action committee to endorse Alex Morse in Massachusetts, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backed an effort to oust Representative..
NYTimes.com

Senator Martha McSally on the tight race to keep her Arizona seat

 Arizona Republican Senator Martha McSally faces a tough race to win a full term against her Democratic opponent, former astronaut Mark Kelly. McSally joined..
CBS News

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Eric Trump visits Milwaukee, highlights President Trump's support for law enforcement [Video]

Eric Trump visits Milwaukee, highlights President Trump's support for law enforcement

Eric Trump visited Milwaukee Tuesday to discuss his father's support for law enforcement.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:48Published
Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out [Video]

Sanders Calls On Voters To Kick Trump Out

On Monday, the Democratic party held its 2020 national convention. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called on American voters to mount an "unprecedented response" at the ballot box and remove President..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris [Video]

Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris

President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism. CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published