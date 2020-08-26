Global  
 

Tracking Hurricane Laura 8-25-20 11PM

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Tracking Hurricane Laura 8-25-20 11PM
Meteorologist Dave Warren shares the details of the latest advisory.

ohiowxnetwork

Ohio Weather Network RT @MarshallMcPeek: With the 11pm update, Hurricane #Laura has 90 mph winds, gusts to 115 mph. Expected to become a Category 3 storm before… 4 minutes ago

MarshallMcPeek

Marshall McPeek With the 11pm update, Hurricane #Laura has 90 mph winds, gusts to 115 mph. Expected to become a Category 3 storm be… https://t.co/ejQHABSTva 25 minutes ago

JohnnyWarrenJr

Johnny Warren Jr RT @CBSMiami: LAURA 11PM ADVISORY: Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday. Additional strengthening is forecast… 16 hours ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami LAURA 11PM ADVISORY: Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday. Additional strengthening is… https://t.co/PZXMPecMkt 1 day ago

slvrfnx

Suzanne Geiger RT @WALBWeather: NHC Advisory 11pm Monday: Tracking across western Cuba, "Laura" is forecast to move into the Gulf overnight and become a… 1 day ago

WALBWeather

WALB Weather NHC Advisory 11pm Monday: Tracking across western Cuba, "Laura" is forecast to move into the Gulf overnight and be… https://t.co/tIEUyfcGI8 1 day ago


Tropics Update PM 8/25 [Video]

Tropics Update PM 8/25

Tracking Laura as it heads toward TX/LA

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:19Published
Local Red Cross Volunteers provide relief for Hurricane Laura [Video]

Local Red Cross Volunteers provide relief for Hurricane Laura

Local Red Cross Volunteers provide relief for Hurricane Laura

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:16Published
North Texas Family Urging Residents To Escape Hurricane Laura's Path In Coastal Area [Video]

North Texas Family Urging Residents To Escape Hurricane Laura's Path In Coastal Area

With evacuation orders now in place, many families hurrying to get out of Laura's path are making their way to North Texas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:43Published