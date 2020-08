Woman who died as result of being shot 1 October will not be included in death toll Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:24s - Published 6 minutes ago Woman who died as result of being shot 1 October will not be included in death toll LVMPD says they will not be changing the official death toll of 1 October, after a coroner in California ruled that Kimberly Gervais died of injuries sustained during the shooting. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PORTLAND - AFTER THE PASSING OFHER SISTER LAST YEAR.FAST FORWARD TO NOW -THE SANBERNARDINO COUNTY CORONER'SOFFICE SAYS THAT 57 YEAR OLD'SDEATH WAS DIRECTLY RELATED TOBEING SHOT AT THE ROUTE 91HARVEST FESTIVAL IN 2017.((SOT)) DENA SARVELA "SHE WENTWITH TWO OTHER FRIENDS, ONEWALKED OUT, SHE WAS IN THEHOSPITAL RENDEREDQUADRARPALEGIC, AND THE OTHERONE SHE SAW DIE IN FRONT OFHER" THE CORONER'S OFFICELABLED HER CAUSED OF DEATH --DESCRIBING IT AS A DIRECTSEQUENCE OF EVENTS THAT STARTEDWITH AGUNSHOT WOUND.THIS WOULD MEAN HER DEATH WOULDADD ONE MORE DEATH TO THE 58OTHERS WHO WERE KILLED.((TAKE FULLSCREEN)) HOWEVER INAN EMAIL FROM METRO POLICE TO13 ACTION NEWS TUESDAY - THEYSAID "WE WILL NOT BE ADJUSTINGTHE NUMBER FOR THE 1 OCTOBERAND THAT'S WHAT GIVES ME HOPETHAT SHE'S WITH HIM RIGHT NOW"I'M WORKING TO HEAR BACK FROMTHE ATTORNEY REPRESENTINGKIMBERLY AND HER FAMILY TO GETSOME MORE DETAILS ON WHAT THEIRNEXT STEPS ARE -- IF ANY.THIS IS A STORY WE ARE CERTAINTO STAY ON TOP OF FOR YOU.AC 13 AN."DISTANCE LEARNING"...TURNS "EXPLICIT".THE MOTHER OF A "SUNRISEMOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT"





