Police clash with protesters outside courthouse in Kenosha

Protesters in Kenosha clashed with authorities in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Footage from August 24 shows the clashes outside the County Courthouse where protesters were throwing objects and were subsequently flash banged and subject to tear gas.

Video also shows the garbage truck on fire.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Everybody was throwing objects, breaking things, and we got tear-gassed and flash banged."