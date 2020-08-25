Global  
 

Tear gas fired as protesters and police clash on third night of Kenosha unrest

Police and protesters clashed in Kenosha, Wisconsin for the third night in a row on Tuesday (August 25) over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Footage filmed outside the courthouse shows protesters chanting "hands up, don't shoot" and riot police firing rounds of tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Further footage shows protesters throwing projectiles, while others, equipped with makeshift shields, are seen retreating as tear gas fills the air.

Jacob Blake was shot eight times in Kenosha on Sunday while trying to break up a fight between two women.


