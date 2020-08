Armed Group Turns Out During Third Night Of Protests In Kenosha Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 04:21s - Published 6 minutes ago Armed Group Turns Out During Third Night Of Protests In Kenosha Protesters and police clashed for the third night in a row in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday night, over the shooting of Jacob Blake, and an armed group has turned out hoping to protect buildings. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources US militia groups face off in Louisville| Armed protesters in US | Oneindia News



Memebrs of the all black militia NFAC took out a demonstration in the US city of Louisville in Kentucky on Saturday. An opposing group which was also armed held counter protests and both sides.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:13 Published on July 27, 2020