Police not only didn’t arrest suspect Kyle Rittenhouse at the scene, but at the start of the night they thanked an armed group who had come out – and at the end of the night, video shows Rittenhouse was able to walk right out of the Kenosha hot zone.

Events Leading To Shooting That Left 2 Dead In Kenosha Played Out On Social Media

Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with shooting three people during a Kenosha protest, thought of himself...