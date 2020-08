Milwaukee Bucks boycott Game 5 of playoff series against Orlando Magic

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:10s - Published 6 minutes ago

The Milwaukee Bucks appear to have boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic due to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, according to social media reports.

BREAKING NEWS -- FROM THE NBABUBBLE... THE MILWAUKEE BUCKSARE BOYCOTTING GAME 5 OF THENBA PLAYOFFS AGAINST THEORLANDO MAGIC...LANCE ALLAN IS FOLLOWING THISFOR US FROM THE NEWSROOM.LANCE?YES THIS COMES IN RESPONSE TOTHE POLICE SHOOTING OF JACOBBLAKE IN KENOSHA, ESPN DOT COMTHE FIRST TO REPORT THAT THEBUCKS HAVE DECIDED TO BOYCOTTGAME FIVE AGAINST THE ORLANDOMAGIC.

IT'S UNCLEAR IF THEBUCKS FORFEIT THE GAME, ORWILL LOSE.

THIS WILL BE AHISTORIC DECISION.

AND AT THISPOINT, THEY ARE TAKING ASTANCE.MOMENTS AGO BUCKS SENIOR VICEPRESIDENT ALEX LASRY TWEETEDTHAT SOME THINGS ARE BIGGERTHAN BASKETBALL.

THE STANDTAKEN TODAY BY THE PLAYERS ANDORGANIZATION SHOWS THAT WE'REFED UP.

THIS IS THE SITUATIONJUST MOMENTS AGO.

THE CLOCKHIT ZERO POINT ZERO.

AND THEBUCKS WERE NOT ON THE FLOOR,STILL IN THEIR LOCKER ROOM.STAFFERS WERE TAKING DOWNITEMS IN THE BENCH AREA.

THEREFEREES STANDING ON THECOURT, BUT THE BUCKS STAYED INTHEIR LOCKER ROOM.

NBAOFFICIALS DIDN'T GO IN,WONDERING WHAT WAS HAPPENING.THE MAGIC WERE GOING TO STEPONTO THE FLOOR, TURNED AROUNDAND WENT BACK TO THEIR LOCKERROOM.

THE SCOREBOARD CLOCKREAD 0 POINT ZERO.

BUCKSANNOUNCERS EVEN LEFT IN THEDARK.

AND THE REFS EXITED THETHUNDER AND ROCKETS REPORTEDLYWILL FOLLOW.LAKERS HAVE A TEAM MEETING,THEY PLAY THE BLAZERS.

THEYCOULD FOLLOW SUIT.THANKS LANCE --AS WE SAIDBEFORE -- THIS IS A VERY FLUIDSITUATION..WE WILL CONTINUE TOBRING YOU UPDATES --THROUGHOUT OUR NEWSCAST -- ANDYOU CAN ALWAYS FIND THE LATESTON OUR WEBSITE TMJ4-DOT-COM.