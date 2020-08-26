Vaccine makers fret over EU legal liability

In the EU, vaccine makers will only get limited protection from legal claims over side-effects from the shots being devoloped to treat COVID-19, and that may be hampering deals to supply the treatments in the region.
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, hotels in Bengaluru city are adopting "cloud kitchens to survive and to keep their business running. Most of the hotels which used to run business with sea of customers are suffering losses due to reduced footfall of the customers. Now, most of the hotels have adopted cloud kitchen. The dine-in facility has almost stopped and customers prefer to order food from their home to remain safe during pandemic. Most of the restaurants stopped dining in services and opened only "take away" service along with online food deliveries.
Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava said three vaccine candidates are at different clinical trial stages in India. Covid-19 vaccine candidates being manufactured by Cadila Healthcare and Bharat Biotech have completed the first phase of the trial while the Serum Institute of India (SII) will begin with Phase 3 trial after getting the nod, Balram Bhargava, ICMR’s director general, said during the health ministry’s briefing.The Pune-based Serum Institute will conduct the Phase 3 trial on 1,500 volunteers across 14 locations, Bhargava added.
