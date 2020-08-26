Vaccine makers fret over EU legal liability

Bengaluru hotels surviving on cloud kitchens and takeaways as COVID impact their business



Amid COVID-19 pandemic, hotels in Bengaluru city are adopting "cloud kitchens to survive and to keep their business running. Most of the hotels which used to run business with sea of customers are suffering losses due to reduced footfall of the customers. Now, most of the hotels have adopted cloud kitchen. The dine-in facility has almost stopped and customers prefer to order food from their home to remain safe during pandemic. Most of the restaurants stopped dining in services and opened only "take away" service along with online food deliveries.

