Afghanistan flooding: Dozens dead, hundreds of homes destroyed

Duration: 01:40s
Afghanistan flooding: Dozens dead, hundreds of homes destroyed

Afghanistan flooding: Dozens dead, hundreds of homes destroyed

At least 68 people killed and hundreds of homes destroyed as seasonal rains cause worst flooding in Parwan province.


Afghanistan: Deadly flash floods kill dozens, damage homes

 The flash flooding hit the northern city of Charikar as people were sleeping.
BBC News
