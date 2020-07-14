|
Afghanistan flooding: Dozens dead, hundreds of homes destroyed
Afghanistan flooding: Dozens dead, hundreds of homes destroyed
At least 68 people killed and hundreds of homes destroyed as seasonal rains cause worst flooding in Parwan province.
