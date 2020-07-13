Federal executions continue, a live look hours before lethal injection Video Credit: WTHI - Published 14 hours ago Federal executions continue, a live look hours before lethal injection All eyes are on Terre Haute once again, that's as federal executions move forward. There will be two taking place this week, one on Wednesday and the other on Friday. The first is 38-year-old Lezmond Mitchell. 0

All eyes are on "terre haute".. That's as federal executions resume.. Once again. News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from outside the federal prison. She has more on who's being put to death and why. This week.. There will be two executions. But let's dive into the first one.. And i'll break down exactly why he's sitting on death row. The first is 38-year-old "lezmond mitchell." He's set to be executed later today. Mitchell will be the "first" native american the federal gov't has executed.. In modern history. The navajo nation opposed his execution. Arguing the crimes took place on tribal land... and explained that the "death" penalty is not apart of their tribe traditions. However it will move forward. In 2003... a jury convicted him. That's for killing a woman... and her 9-year-old granddaughter. "the department of justice" says mitchell... and an accomplice... stabbed the woman 33-times. Then.... "mitchell" slit the girl's throat... and crushed her head... with rocks. Mitchell... and his accomplice... severed both the heads... and hands... of the victims. mitchell was "20" at the time of these crimes. His accomplice was a teenager then. News 10's sarah lehman will be a media witness. Of course we will continue to bring updates of this on air and online. That's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. Reporting live from the federal prison, jordan kudisch, news 10.





