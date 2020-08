Millions brace for Hurricane Laura Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:46s - Published 3 hours ago Millions brace for Hurricane Laura Millions in Hurricane Laura's path are bracing for landfall. The storm has already taken the lives of 24 people. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE STORM HAS ALREADY KILLED ATLEAST 24 PEOPLE.IT HAS LEFT DEVESTATING DAMAGEIN CUBA AND THE CARRIBEAN.FAMILIES ALONG THE GULF ARE NOWFLEEING TO SAFETY.NURSING HOMES ARE EMPTYING OUT,AND STORES AND BUSINESSES AREBOARDING UP.AND COLLEGES ARE BUSSING OUTSTUDENTS."WE URGE PEOPLE TO TAKE ACTIONSOONER THAN LATER BECAUSE THEWEATHER WILL GET WORSE, TRAFFICWILL GET WORSE."OFFICALS ARE STAGGERINGEVACUATION ORDERS TO AVOIDCHAOS.BUT NOW - NEW WORRIES FOR THENATION'S FOURTH LARGEST CITY.ANY MOVEMENT IN LAURA'S TRACKCOULD TAKE IT RIGHT OVERHOUSTON -- PUTTING NEARLY 7MILLION PEOPLE IN DANGER.TIME NOW IS X:XX -- COMING UP





