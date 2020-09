Figuring out how to balance kids' screen time Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:49s - Published on August 26, 2020 Figuring out how to balance kids' screen time As many have tried to figure out, balancing remote learning with the right amount of screen time can be a challenge. A recent survey found that childrens' screentime has jumped over 500%. 0

BALANCING REMOTE LEARNING WITH THE RIGHT AMOUNT OF SCREEN TIME FOR YOUR KIDS CAN BE A CHALLENGE. A RECENT "PARENTS TOGETHER" SURVEY FOUND CHILDREN'S SCREEN TIME HAS INCREASED BY 500% DURING THE PANDEMIC. BUT IT'S IMPORTANT TO KEEP IN MIND...QUALITY IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN QUANTITY. TIME SPENT LEARNING ONLINE IS ALRIGHT. BUT SOME KIDS MAY FIND THEMSELVES GETTING DISTRACTED MORE EASILY. CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGIST DR. TRACY BENNETT SAYS KIDS ARE BOUND TO MAKE MISTAKES. JUST REMEMBER PUNISHING THEM ISN'T THE ANSWER. BENNETT- PARENTS NEED TO GIVE THEM THE GRACE, THE WARMTH, THE COMFORT TO HELP THEM WORK THROUGH INSTEAD OF JUST SHAMING THEM AND TAKING AWAY THEIR SMART PHONE. DR.BENNETT SAYS THERE ARE WAYS TO WEAVE SCREEN TIME INTO A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE. BUT IT TAKES TIME AND PATIENCE TO GET THERE.





