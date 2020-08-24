Will Eat Out to Help Out save jobs?
As the scheme that saw 60 million meals discounted draws to a close, restaurants brace themselves for more job losses.
Stephen Rycroft RT @hmurray9: I hope @RishiSunak will take this convincing report seriously & extend the ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ into September to help encou… 42 minutes ago
Susan Pearson EE created lots of jobs pre-COVID and will boost IL's recovery. And oh yeah, help save the planet. #CEJAcantwait https://t.co/tsC6fFU2NN 56 minutes ago
cr700 RT @visyhill: Please @rushanaraali will you join your colleagues and sign the pledge? @Keir_Starmer has given his support for all mps to si… 2 hours ago
JUSTICEFORSSR 🙏🙏 @vickykaushal09 Ohhh don't show off your so called unity to save yourself cause u will be finished in your career… https://t.co/VqbHTFXRn6 2 hours ago
Nyota Uhura RT @poodbit499: @GKCinspiredCSL @JZmirak @after_theaction I wonder if @JeffBezos will vote for democrats if democrats allow his companies t… 3 hours ago
GMB Sussex Branch RT @GMBLondonRegion: Communities and local economies dependent on aviation will be decimated. Help with our call on the government to save… 4 hours ago
LAWYER EXPOSED None of those people will help save police officer's jobs or reputations when the time comes. They are the first to… https://t.co/L3c7nYEjLm 5 hours ago
Keith Stason RT @RepPaulCook: I strongly support a bipartisan extension of the #payrollsupportprogram for our aviation workers. It will save jobs and he… 6 hours ago
The Rebound: Virtual Job FairLOOKING FOR A JOB? TONIGHT IS THE DEADLINE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR WCPO JOB FAIR THIS FRIDAY. SO HERE'S WHO'S HIRING AND WHAT THEY ARE LOOKING FOR IN AN INTERVIEW.
Virtual job fair seeks to fill manufacturing jobs across South Florida, Treasure CoastBusinesses in Palm Beach, Broward and the Treasure Coast are looking to fill a variety of manufacturing jobs during a Wednesday job fair.
South Florida businesses seek to hire new workers for manufacturing jobsJob seeking is going virtual as a large job fair goes online Wednesday featuring companies from Vero Beach to Broward County.