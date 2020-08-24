Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Will Eat Out to Help Out save jobs?

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Will Eat Out to Help Out save jobs?

Will Eat Out to Help Out save jobs?

As the scheme that saw 60 million meals discounted draws to a close, restaurants brace themselves for more job losses.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Gatwick Airport plans to cut 600 jobs due to coronavirus

The job losses follow an 80% drop in passenger numbers due to coronavirus, the airport says.
BBC News - Published

11 lakh find jobs on Delhi govt portal, over 9,000 firms on board

Delhi government’s job portal ‘Rozgar Bazaar’ launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on...
IndiaTimes - Published

Job losses: Major cuts since the start of the pandemic

Gatwick Airport became the latest British travel firm to axe jobs on Wednesday, as it revealed plans...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

RycroftStephen

Stephen Rycroft RT @hmurray9: I hope @RishiSunak will take this convincing report seriously & extend the ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ into September to help encou… 42 minutes ago

SusanMPearson

Susan Pearson EE created lots of jobs pre-COVID and will boost IL's recovery. And oh yeah, help save the planet. #CEJAcantwait https://t.co/tsC6fFU2NN 56 minutes ago

serg1oo

cr700 RT @visyhill: Please @rushanaraali will you join your colleagues and sign the pledge? @Keir_Starmer has given his support for all mps to si… 2 hours ago

23carryhide

JUSTICEFORSSR 🙏🙏 @vickykaushal09 Ohhh don't show off your so called unity to save yourself cause u will be finished in your career… https://t.co/VqbHTFXRn6 2 hours ago

NyotaUhura1

Nyota Uhura RT @poodbit499: @GKCinspiredCSL @JZmirak @after_theaction I wonder if @JeffBezos will vote for democrats if democrats allow his companies t… 3 hours ago

GMBSussexBranch

GMB Sussex Branch RT @GMBLondonRegion: Communities and local economies dependent on aviation will be decimated. Help with our call on the government to save… 4 hours ago

ExposedLawyer

LAWYER EXPOSED None of those people will help save police officer's jobs or reputations when the time comes. They are the first to… https://t.co/L3c7nYEjLm 5 hours ago

KeithStason

Keith Stason RT @RepPaulCook: I strongly support a bipartisan extension of the #payrollsupportprogram for our aviation workers. It will save jobs and he… 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Rebound: Virtual Job Fair [Video]

The Rebound: Virtual Job Fair

LOOKING FOR A JOB? TONIGHT IS THE DEADLINE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR WCPO JOB FAIR THIS FRIDAY. SO HERE'S WHO'S HIRING AND WHAT THEY ARE LOOKING FOR IN AN INTERVIEW.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:56Published
Virtual job fair seeks to fill manufacturing jobs across South Florida, Treasure Coast [Video]

Virtual job fair seeks to fill manufacturing jobs across South Florida, Treasure Coast

Businesses in Palm Beach, Broward and the Treasure Coast are looking to fill a variety of manufacturing jobs during a Wednesday job fair.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:13Published
South Florida businesses seek to hire new workers for manufacturing jobs [Video]

South Florida businesses seek to hire new workers for manufacturing jobs

Job seeking is going virtual as a large job fair goes online Wednesday featuring companies from Vero Beach to Broward County.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:54Published