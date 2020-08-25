Global  
 

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:15s - Published
The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting

[NFA] Both players and coaches in the National Basketball Association speak out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Freddie Joyner has more.

In the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, NBA teams in the midst of playoff games in Orlando, Florida are searching for ways to have their voices heard.

Players on the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors are considering boycotting their upcoming series opener against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Raptors guard Fred Van Fleet on Tuesday said many options are on the table: "We had a meeting this morning and a number of things are being discussed.

So I will keep that between our team, but we are dealing with it in real time and I think it affects everybody differently, but it is pretty fresh in my mind and I am sitting here in front of a camera, so I am just speaking as I'm going.

So there is a lot of different things being discussed." Guard Norman Powell says taking a knee hasn’t been enough: “Taking a knee for the anthem, that's not getting the job done.

It is starting to get washed out.

I feel like Black Lives Matter is just another thing in conversation now…” In a video from Sunday shared widely on social media, 29-year-old Blake appeared unarmed when he was shot multiple times by police at close range.

His family says he was left paralyzed and is "fighting for his life.” The shooting has lead to several protests - some turning violent - in the lakefront town between Milwaukee and Chicago.

Veteran head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers Doc Rivers, son of a police officer who served for 30 years, fought back tears: “We have been hung, we have been shot.

And all you do is keep hearing about fear.

This... it's amazing why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back.” Blake’s shooting in Wisconsin comes just three months after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.




NBA coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting [Video]

NBA coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said Americans should do better and demand better treatment following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

